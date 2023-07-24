HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A box containing several explosive devices was destroyed by the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the agency, at around 9 a.m., they received a call about a suspicious box located in an isolation location in a field.

After determining it contained explosive devices, the Owensboro Hazardous Device Unit was called in as a precaution.

The agency states the package had been there for an extended period of time and does not appear to be an immediate threat to the general public.

Officials state the office will be investigating on how the package got there with the source of origin.