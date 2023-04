HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is seeking information regarding the whereabouts of runaway juvenile Sydney Gonzalez-Perez, 16.

OCSO says Gonzalez-Perez was last seen, and is believed to be, staying in the Owensboro area.

OCSO says if anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Gonzalez-Perez to please contact the agency at (270) 298-4444.