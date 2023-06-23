HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office will be using traffic safety checkpoints at predetermined locations throughout Ohio County that are experiencing a high ratio of vehicular crashes resulting in injury and/or death.

Officials state deputies will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and to inform the public about the use of seatbelts.

The approximate locations include:

US 231, 3 3/10 miles north of Hartford

US 231 at Cromwell Post Office

US 62 East 4 7/10 miles east of Beaver Dam at Mt. Zion Road

KY 54 at Zion Church Road in the limits of Deanfield

KY 69, 2 2/10 miles north of Dundee

KY 69, 1/2 mile south of I-165 (KY 69 @ overpass)

US 231 at Buford Road

US 231, .2 miles south of Beaver Dam

KY 69 South at KY 273 (Goshen Road)

KY 69 South at KY 85 (short 85)

KY 62 West at the Muhlenberg County line

KY 62 East .5 miles east of the I-165 overpass

KY 62 East at Hopewell Road

KY 69 at Turner Road

KY 54 at KY 261

KY 1414 at KY 1738

KY 764 at KY 762

KY 136 at Heflin Roaf

KY 85 at Big Rivers

KY 54 at Deanfield Church Road

KY 1245 at Highland Drive

US 62 at Cut Off Road

US 62 East, .2 miles west of KY 1544

KY 54 at KY 110

KY 54 at KY 1700

Carter Road at Morgantown Road

Officials did not state how long the checkpoints would last.