HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office will be using traffic safety checkpoints at predetermined locations throughout Ohio County that are experiencing a high ratio of vehicular crashes resulting in injury and/or death.
Officials state deputies will be checking for impaired drivers, children that are not properly restrained in child safety seats and to inform the public about the use of seatbelts.
The approximate locations include:
- US 231, 3 3/10 miles north of Hartford
- US 231 at Cromwell Post Office
- US 62 East 4 7/10 miles east of Beaver Dam at Mt. Zion Road
- KY 54 at Zion Church Road in the limits of Deanfield
- KY 69, 2 2/10 miles north of Dundee
- KY 69, 1/2 mile south of I-165 (KY 69 @ overpass)
- US 231 at Buford Road
- US 231, .2 miles south of Beaver Dam
- KY 69 South at KY 273 (Goshen Road)
- KY 69 South at KY 85 (short 85)
- KY 62 West at the Muhlenberg County line
- KY 62 East .5 miles east of the I-165 overpass
- KY 62 East at Hopewell Road
- KY 69 at Turner Road
- KY 54 at KY 261
- KY 1414 at KY 1738
- KY 764 at KY 762
- KY 136 at Heflin Roaf
- KY 85 at Big Rivers
- KY 54 at Deanfield Church Road
- KY 1245 at Highland Drive
- US 62 at Cut Off Road
- US 62 East, .2 miles west of KY 1544
- KY 54 at KY 110
- KY 54 at KY 1700
- Carter Road at Morgantown Road
Officials did not state how long the checkpoints would last.