HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Water District (OCWD) is putting out a boil water advisory due to a leak.

Officials say the leak began around 8:40 a.m. Sunday morning and was found at approximately 9:30 a.m. Utility locates have been called in so repairs can be made.

Officials state it is an 18″ main line out of the Windy Hill water tank along Highway 2713 near State Route 505 south. About 1,714 customers will be affected for the following areas: Baizetown, Select, Manda, Arnold, Mt. Pleasant, Windy Hill, White Run, Rosine, Horse Branch, Flint Springs, Renfrow, Dogwood, Neafus, Dan, Sunnydale, Sulphur Springs, Dundee, Narrows, Olaton, Davidson, Hites Falls, Shreve, Askins, Vanzant and Falls of Rough.

Until further notice, officials say to boil all water used for drinking and cooking, bringing water to a rolling boil for three minutes before using. The advisory will remain in effect out of abundance of caution and affected customers will be notified when it is lifted.

Click here to view a map of the affected area: OCWD Boil Water Advisory Application (arcgis.com)

Officials state customers or anyone with questions should call the OCWD office at 270-298-7704.