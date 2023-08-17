HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to ticket website Etix, Queensrÿche will perform at The Beaver Dam Amphitheater on August 19 at 7 p.m.. Officials say Liliac will be a special guest and direct support on Saturday.

According to the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission, in 2022 Queensrÿche finished a five-week North American tour supporting Judas Priest. Event organizers say of the band that tour wasn’t merely a return to the stage for Queensrÿche after a two-year pandemic: it was a rejuvenation.

“The Priest tour was a great springboard for us to get back onstage in what’s essentially a new world,” says founding guitarist Michael Wilton. “We had so much momentum going off our last record [2019’s The Verdict], and then, the world, our business, came to a grinding halt. We had to survive, pick ourselves up and get back to being Queensrÿche.”

Event organizers say the band has recently released its 16th studio album, Digital Noise Alliance. Event organizers say the band has 20M albums sold worldwide, innumerable accolades and a career that has charted the course of multiple genres. The Commission says the band is known for albums like its “multi-platinum” Empire or its “magnum-opus concept album,” Operation: Mindcrime.

People can buy tickets here.