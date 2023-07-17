HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Paving in Ohio County gets underway today.

According to officials, a contractor is beginning operations to mill and pave on McHenry Road and U.S. 62.

The work is between McHenry Road and Rockport. Officials said the work begins at the Ohio and Muhlenberg County line and extends to East Broadway Lane, a distance of 4.48 miles of resurfacing.

Officials state motorists should be prepared for stop conditions and flaggers will be present for traffic control. Completion is scheduled for the fall.