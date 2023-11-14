HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) will conduct a routine safety inspection of the Rockport Bridge over the Green River on US 62 in Ohio County on November 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials say during this period, flaggers will manage lane restrictions to ensure a safe environment for motorists and inspection personnel. Drivers are urged to exercise caution and adhere to reduced speed limits.

KYTC says the inspection will include a climbing team for manual assessments, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for detailed imaging, an under-bridge inspection vehicle (UBIV) for assessments beneath the bridge and a mobile platform truck for inspections at various elevations.

Officials say these measures are essential for thoroughly evaluating the bridge’s overall condition.