HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A chase in Ohio County ended when a suspect crashed into a tree, according to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Adam Wright states David Coots, 66, of Cromwell, was walking suspiciously around the area of Walmart with a gun and a knife. Coots also allegedly crashed into another car before leaving.

With the request of the Beaver Dam Police Department, a traffic stop was initiated by deputies when Coots allegedly sped off down Rob Roy Road.

Wright says Coots drove on the wrong side of the road before turning onto Flint Springs Road before intentionally crashing into the tree.

Coots was taken to the Ohio County Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be taken to the Ohio County Detention Center for the following charges:

Fleeing and Evading

Wanton Endangerment

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Speeding

Reckless Driving

Wright also says the Beaver Dam Police Department will also have charges as a result of the initial call.