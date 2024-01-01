HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – One person was taken to the hospital after the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says a driver going the wrong way caused a head-on collision.

Sheriff Adam Wright says Central Dispatch received at least six calls at approximately 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day about a vehicle that was going the wrong way on I-165. At 2:09 a.m., Wright says the same vehicle was involved in a head-on collision. The driver was identified as Julian Perez Aguilar, and deputies state Aguilar was under the influence of alcohol. Officials also say Aguilar had a passenger that was also under the influence of alcohol.

Officials state the driver that was hit was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Aguilar was booked into the Ohio County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, no registration plates, no license, reckless driving, operating under the influence of alcohol.