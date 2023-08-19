HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A traffic stop for Ohio County deputies leads to drugs in a woman’s car.

Police state on August 17, a traffic stop was conducted near the Ohio and Daviess County lines. After a brief investigation, a search was performed of a vehicle driven by Julie West of Owensboro. Deputies found approximately 1.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and a quantity of cash.

Police say West was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

West was transported and booked in the Ohio County Detention Center but has since been released.