OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999.

Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child died in a house fire in Beaver Dam. Virginia Whitfield, the victim’s mother, was also found guilty. Police say Lear is a family acquaintance.

They were both sentenced to twenty years, and were found guilty on murder, arson and two counts of assault.