HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office has identified the pedestrian that was struck and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night.

The incident happened on U.S. 231 North near the Maple Leafe Lake Lane intersection just before 6:00 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 51-year-old Roy Sowders of Daviess County. The Sheriff’s Office says that Sowders died on the scene.