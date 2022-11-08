BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say the Western Kentucky Distilling Co. will invest nearly $22 million, with potential to grow to $30 million, and create 35 full-time jobs with a new distillery and 15 warehouses in Beaver Dam.

A press release says Western Kentucky Distilling Co. is a bourbon and rye whiskey distillery located in Beaver Dam, Kentucky. Officials say the Kentucky-owned distillery is scheduled to open mid-2023 as the first official distillery in Ohio County, under the leadership of eighth-generation distiller and Kentuckian Jacob Call and President J.D. Edwards.

A news release says from purchasing all cooking, fermenting and distilling equipment in Kentucky, including a Vendome 36″ copper still, to plans to use all locally grown Kentucky corn, the team is proud to support the local community and the commonwealth.

Courtesy: Western Kentucky Distilling Co.

Left to Right is Master Distiller Jacob Call, Governor Andy Beshear, Michael King, and JD Edwards. Courtesy: Western Kentucky Distilling Co.

Courtesy: Western Kentucky Distilling Co.

Courtesy: Western Kentucky Distilling Co.

Courtesy: Western Kentucky Distilling Co.

Courtesy: Western Kentucky Distilling Co.

The Ohio County Economic Development Alliance (OCEDA) Board of Directors issued a joint statement expressing their optimism surrounding the project and growing the bourbon industry in their region.

The OCEDA board is thrilled to see Kentucky’s booming bourbon industry grow here at home in Ohio County, and we’re proud to be able to help make this project a reality for the company, future workers, county residents and whiskey enthusiasts. OCEDA Board of Directors

For more information on Kentucky Whiskey Co., visit this website.