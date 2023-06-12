HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office took two into custody after finding drugs and other items during a traffic stop.

According to officials, on June 9, deputies conducted the stop in the 13000 block of State Route 69 N in Fordsville, KY. During a search, deputies found: three containers of suspected methamphetamine, a methamphetamine pipe, needles, a digital scale and a handgun.

Officials also say a bag of marijuana was found in a box in the backseat. A juvenile also reportedly had a handgun in the waistband of his pants.

Carrie Vaughn, 52, of Falls of Rough was charged with: