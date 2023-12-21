HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One of the workers taken to the hospital following Wednesday’s incident at the DB Wilson Power Plant in Ohio County has been released. Two more workers remain in the hospital.

The workers were injured in what officials have described as a major ash leak in one of the power plant’s silos. The workers were unplugging the plant’s west silo when the leak occurred. Officials say that two of the workers were able to get out but went back in to rescue the third.

The condition of the two workers in the hospital has not been released. The power plant has resumed normal operations.