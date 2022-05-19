BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WEHT) – To honor veterans, Beaver Dam has quite a few festivities planned.

According to the Beaver Dam Strawberry Festival’s Facebook, the event is held annually over the Memorial Day holiday and is centered around a celebration in a tribute to veterans. The event will last from May 26 to May 30, and according to their Facebook page, vendor booths will be scheduled for Friday and Saturday only.

According to the Mayor of Beaver Dam, Paul Sandefur, events include but are not limited to:

Live music downtown on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Carnival Rides. $25 charge. $5 off coupons are available for Thursday, Friday and Sunday rides.

Food and Market Vendors.

5K Run.

Helicopter rides over downtown. $20 charge.

Car Show Cruise-In. Last year, they had over 200 cars. The event goes all day and includes dynamo and a downhill race. Hot Wheels race for the kids.

Cowboy Fast Draw demonstrations and the public is invited to participate. Bluegrass Fast Draw Club is located downtown. Beaver Dam hosts the Kentucky State Cowboy Fast Draw Championship in September.

Beauty Pageants.

Memorial Day Parade.

Veterans Celebration Program.

38 Special will be having a concert at the Beaver Dam Amphitheater. This is a Southern Rock band. Some of their songs include “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” and “Caught Up in You.”

One person’s name will be drawn and they will have a chance to attempt a basketball shot for a $20,000 Grand Prize.

Mayor Sandefur told Eyewitness News that everything is free except for the events with posted prices in the list above. Below is a schedule for each day this festival goes on.

May 26 Midway Carnival Rides Open – 2ND , Broad & Madison Streets. 5 p.m. Helicopter Rides – Oldham Park. 5 p.m. Bike Night – 2ND Street Plaza. 6 p.m. Sponsored by Kentucky Hawg Mafia. Loose Wheel Band – 2ND Street Stage. 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Door prizes given away throughout the evening.

May 27 Midway Carnival Rides – 2ND , Broad & Madison Streets. 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. Vendor Booths Open – Oldham Park. 10 a.m. Helicopter Rides – 2ND Street. 10 a.m. U-Turn Band – 2ND Street Stage. 7 p.m.

May 28 The schedule for this day can be seen below.

May 29 Midway Rides Open – 2 ND Street. Noon to 5 p.m. TRY Cowboy Fast Draw Shoot, Bluegrass Fast Draw Club – Bluegrass Fast Draw Clubhouse, 117 Madison St. 1 p.m. Public allowed to try their hand at fast draw.

May 30 Parade – Main Street. 10 a.m. Salute to Veterans Program – AARP Pizza & Pins – Beaver Dam City Hall. 11 a.m.



May 28’s schedule is listed below.