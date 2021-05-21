Crews clean up the Ohio River as Owensboro kicks off Friday after 5

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) The Ohio River is a little bit cleaner after a group spent Friday afternoon picking up trash in the river. The clean-up coinciding with the kick-off of Friday after 5.

Living Lands and Waters, an environmental group, was in town and cleaning up the river. They started at Old English Park. 20 employees in 5 work boats spent the afternoon picking up trash.

“We try to recycle as much as we can, so all the batteries, tires, appliances, metal, scrap metal will go, and numerous amounts of plastic,” said Chad Pregracke, Founder and President of Living Lands and Waters, “Some of it goes to the landfill, but the majority of it will be recycled.”

Those cleanup crews have also made stops in several other cities across the Midwest.