HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A recently released report has found that the Ohio River is at-risk and clean drinking water for over 5 million people is in jeopardy.

American Rivers, a national organization, released a list detailing ten of “America’s Most Endangered Rivers of 2023”. According to the report, the upper river has been threatened by industrialization and pollution, as most recently witnessed with the East Palestine train derailment.

Officials say the pollution of the Ohio River has resulted in significant discharges of toxic chemicals, including both legacy chemicals and chemicals of emerging concern.

Under the Clean Water Act, two thirds of the river is currently listed as impaired for bacteria. American Rivers say the the cumulative impact of pollution threatens drinking water and public health, while also putting vulnerable communities at risk.

The full list as released by American Rivers:

Colorado River in the Grand Canyon Ohio River Pearl River Snake River Clark Fork River Eel River Lehigh River Chilkat and Klehini rivers Rio Gallinas Okefenokee Swamp

You can read the full report and find ways to take action by clicking here.