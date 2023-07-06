HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio River Vision & Strategic Plan will hold a community open house on July 14 from 3 to 7 p.m. at The Pagoda in Evansville.

Officials say the river vision plan project, funded by the state’s READI grant program, is focused on increasing activation and investment in the Evansville region’s communities, economy and quality of place resources like the Ohio River. The organizations administering the plan are the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership and the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District.

Officials say their efforts will study and provide recommendations for the region as a whole and the length of riverfront that connects them, as well as focusing on a few key areas for more detailed analysis and design guidance. These areas include downtown Evansville and the riverfront and downtown Mt. Vernon.

For more information, visit the Ohio River Vision & Strategic Plan’s website.