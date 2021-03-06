Ohio Valley Conference wraps up fourth consecutive tournament in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- What a difference a year makes. Last year, the Belmont University men’s basketball team was celebrating a last-minute win over Murray State to win the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament.

Days later, the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA Tournament, ending the Bruins’ dreams of postseason glory. Belmont University Athletic Director Scott Corley says not being able to fully celebrate the team’s accomplishments was difficult, especially after a close win to seal a spot in the NCAA Tournament and for the seniors on the team who weren’t able to play in the tournament.

While the game hasn’t changed, efforts to keep players, coaches, fans, and personnel safe grew more fierce as this year’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament drew closer and as the NCAA Tournament looms. Officials from the Ohio Valley Conference thanked the Vanderburgh County Health Department and other local leaders for their help making sure the tournament ran smoothly.

Fans like Morehead State student Jarrett Forrest were just happy to be there to root on their team after such a difficult season, and Forrest had extra reason to celebrate after the game as Morehead State upset Belmont to clinch a spot in this year’s NCAA tournament.

(This story was originally published on March 6, 2021)