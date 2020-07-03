Oink for Owensboro statues on display near Owensboro Convention Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- 20 Oink for Owensboro statues are on display near the Owensboro Convention Center.

The project was started by Specialty Foods Group, which raised over $100,000 for local nonprofits. Each pig was chosen to represent the city’s history of agriculture, meat production, and barbecue.

The pigs will return to their usual locations Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on July 3, 2020)

