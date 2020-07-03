OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- 20 Oink for Owensboro statues are on display near the Owensboro Convention Center.
The project was started by Specialty Foods Group, which raised over $100,000 for local nonprofits. Each pig was chosen to represent the city’s history of agriculture, meat production, and barbecue.
The pigs will return to their usual locations Tuesday.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 3, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS
- TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck carrying chocolate milk crashes into railroad underpass
- Air quality alert issued for Southwest Indiana Sunday
- Man arrested after reportedly threatening to burn Posey County buildings
- Evansville students and parents frustrated after EVSC cancels graduation ceremonies for 2020
- Oink for Owensboro statues on display near Owensboro Convention Center