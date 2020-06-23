Old Bishop Soenneker Assisted Living Facility being demolished

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — A former assisted living facility in Western Kentucky is coming down.

Crews are demolishing the old Bishop Soenneker Assisted Living Facility in Daviess County.

The Catholic Diocese of Owensboro owns the building.

Its decision about a year ago to close the home was met with protest, but the church said residents would get better care at a larger facility.

Some parishioners say they still miss the staff and residents.

“Everybody knows everybody in these towns and you come up here and see your grandparent or parent in the Bishop’s home,” parishioner Tina Morris said.

St. William Church in Knottsville owns the property and will make decisions on its future use.

(This story was originally published on June 22, 2020)

