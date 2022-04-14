OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A proposed re-zoning of an old car dealership for a new development in downtown Owensboro has been approved.

The planning commission heard a request from Gulfstream Development to combine separate lots at the the old Jerry Ray Davis dealership site into one lot. Officials with Gulf Stream say they want to build a mixed use building with 100 to 150 apartments and space on the ground floor for stores or restaurants.

“We’re really trying to create some density in the housing downtown, really create that walkability and that urban atmosphere in Owensboro,” said Gulfstream spokesperson Ed Ray.

Ray says the buildings on the site now could be torn down in the next 30 days. The project could take up to three years to build.