EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Current CMA Award Vocal Group of the Year Old Dominion announced their upcoming No Bad Vibes Tour set to kick off in spring 2023. Their first stop on the tour will be at the Evansville Ford Center on January 19.

The group made the announcement during Monday night’s Whiskey Jam performance in Nashville at Loser’s Bar and Grill. According to a release from the group, American Express card members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m. through October 27 at 10 p.m..

“At an Old Dominion show, I think we just want people to feel happy,” said the group’s front man Matthew Ramsey. “They should feel like they got to forget about whatever is bothering them or whatever’s weighing them down in that point in time. Just come and hangout with us, and escape for a couple hours. Then hopefully they walk out feeling a little lighter than when they walked in.”

The Nashville group has had eight number 1 singles at country radio, over one billion on-demand streams and multiple platinum and gold single certifications. The group has also won Group of the Year for five consecutive years at the ACM awards, and Vocal Group of the Year four consecutive years at the CMA Awards.