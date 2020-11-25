Old Holy Trinity Church demolition completed

EVANSVILLE – (WEHT) The location where the old Holy Trinity Church once stood in downtown Evansville is now a dirt lot.

Crews demolished the decades-old church at Northwest Third and Court streets to make way for an underground water retention facility. It will redirect 40 million gallons of stormwater. Officials expect that project to be finished by the end of 2021.

(This story was originally published on November 24, 2020)

