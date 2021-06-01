Old National and First Midwest announce merger

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Old National and First Midwest Bank have announced that the two companies are merging.

The new organization will boast 45 billion dollars in combined assets. It will also keep the Old National name with a dual headquarters in Evansville and Chicago.

Michael Scudder, the Chairman and CEO of Midwest, will now become the Executive Chairman of the bank. Jim Ryan, the Chairman and CEO of Old National will maintain his role as CEO.

First Midwest shareholders are expected to make up 44 percent of the combined company.

The announced merger makes Old National the sixth largest bank in the midwest. The transaction is expected to close in late 2021 or early next year.