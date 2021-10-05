Old National Bank awards $3,000 to EVSC Foundation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – October 5 is World Teachers’ Day and one organization is giving back to Evansville Vanderburgh County teachers.

Representatives with the Old National Bank Associate Community Engagement Team presented a $3,000 check to the EVSC Foundation. The money will go towards the Teacher Locker as a part of Old National’s Thank A Teacher campaign. The Teacher Locker is a resource available to teachers that allows them to come grab school supplies on a point system.

The Teacher Locker is a six-way partnership between the EVSC; EVSC Foundation; Public Education Foundation; Evansville Area Council PTA; Evansville Teachers Association, and Evansville Retired Teachers Association to help educators spend less out of pocket as they work to create warm and welcoming learning environments for their students.