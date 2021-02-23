Old National Bank makes World’s Most Ethical Companies list 10th year in a row

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Old National Bank has been recognized by Ethisphere as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies. This is the 10th consecutive year Old National has been recognized, and it is one of only five honorees in the banking industry.

“The honor of being recognized as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 10th consecutive year is an exceptional milestone,” said Jim Ryan, Old National Chairman & CEO.

The World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity, and inclusion and social justice.

(This story was originally published on February 23, 2021)