Old National Bank to begin renovations on 123 Main building

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Old National Bank will soon renovate its building at 123 Main Street. The $4 million project will completely redesign the existing structure and utilize local unions and contractors to complete the work.
The building will feature an open air concept with glass front offices and a two-story lobby. It will also house 90 Old National employees in commercial lending, private bank, and wealth advisors and treasury management.
The newly-renovated building will be known as the “ONB Hub.” In the spring, a local artist is set to paint a mural on the building’s south side.
Watch the virtual tour below:
(This story was originally published on October 22, 2020)
