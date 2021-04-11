Old National Events Plaza hosts ‘Superbride Sunday’ as wedding season looms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- April showers may bring May flowers but the warmer weather is also bringing wedding season along with it. A year after the COVID-19 pandemic had shook the wedding industry, vendors whose livelihoods depend on weddings and couples are hoping this wedding season goes more smoothly.

To prepare for their upcoming nuptials, couples and “superbrides” had the opportunity to meet with vendors and plan their special day at the annual Superbride Sunday event at Evansville’s Old National Events Plaza.

Paige Howard attended Sunday’s event with fellow superbride and friend Megan Morris and she says planning her reception has proven to be especially difficult with some venues not yet ready to open up for events.

Morris says a friend of hers has had to postpone their wedding four times as a result of the pandemic but she hopes everything will return to normal in time for her own wedding in 2022.

Wedding planning service The Knot says 96 percent of weddings scheduled in 2020 were altered in some way, with nearly half of wedding receptions postponed for a later date.

Those postponements are not only tough on the couples, but also on vendors like Jeremy Young of Professional DJ Service, who calls the situation a “hellacious mess.” Young says he used to get calls from happy people planning their wedding but now, Young notes he’s started receiving calls from upset clients who haven’t yet celebrated their wedding.

However, this wedding season is poised to be a busy one for couples and vendors. The Knot says 95 percent of the receptions postponed last year are scheduled to take place sometime this year.