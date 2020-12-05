Old National Events Plaza receives national award

EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Old National Events Plaza received a Stella Award Wednesday at the Stella Awards Showcase, an annual celebration honoring excellence in the meetings industry. The convention center won bronze the Best Convention Center in the Standalone Facility, Midwest category.

The Stella Awards program hosted a virtual showcase this year. The awards recognize distinguished hotels and suppliers from around the globe that consistently deliver quality service and innovation to meeting and event professionals.

A full list of the winners can be found here.

(This story was originally published on December 4, 2020)

