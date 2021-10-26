Old National Events Plaza waiving fees for non-profit organizations

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Old National Events Plaza announced on Tuesday that they would be waiving fees for non-profit organizations to rent out their facility.

Non-profits in Vanderburgh County can apply for free rent for their charitable fundraising events, specifically those that have food and beverage services provided. From fundraising galas to conference luncheons, the Old National Events Plaza wants to help non-profits get back to in-person events that dropped off during the pandemic.

Non-profits in Vanderburgh County can start applying as of today and the incentive will run through the end of 2022.