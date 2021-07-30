Olympians Young and King inspire local youth

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Growing up, summers are full of fun at the pool and playing with friends. For these kids, they want to be able to have fun doing what they love all the time.



Local athletes Jackie Young and Lilly King have made a big impact on young kids, showing that with hard work, they can do anything they want to do. And there’s proof that kids look up to them as role models.

“I love Lilly King – she is my all-time favorite every year when I see her on the television. I have a stuffed animal at home and I named it after her the swimmer!” said Elaine Baehl as she enjoyed her afternoon at Mosby Pool.



“She’s like a good influence, sometimes when people are mad or disappointed – she’s a good influence,” added Marlee Davis.

Not only have these kids expressed their appreciation for Young and King, but they said that they want to be the next international athletes representing Team USA.

Twelve-year-old Dolce Copeland says basketball is her entire life and she would do anything to be able to be like Jackie Young.

“Well she really inspires me because she plays basketball and she plays in the WNBA and it just gives me motivation about how she’s a woman and she plays like really really good. And I just kinda wanna be like her and practice all the time and work harder for that,” said Copeland.

From the Tri-State to Japan, these kids send their love and support, chanting “we love Lilly King” and “we love Jackie Young.”