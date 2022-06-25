OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – OMGcon is back at the Owensboro Convention Center after a two year online event. This year makes year number 17 for the convention taking place on June 24-26.

The convention has anime voice actors, anime screenings, cosplay, video games, tabletop games and more! Several video game tournaments including Super Smash Bros. and Mariokart will be held at the convention.

All attendees over the age of three are required to wear an approved mask or facial covering while indoors according to OMGcon.

More information can be found visiting omgcon.com or on their Facebook page.