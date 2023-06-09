HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- OMG!con is returning to the Owensboro Convention Center June 9 to June 11. OMG!con is an pop-culture, anime and gaming convention that started in Paducah in 2006. Since then, the convention has grown in size and popularity and is now annually held at the Owensboro Convention Center.

The convention will feature a wide variety of activities for attendees including guest panels, artists, musicians, video and board games, tournaments and even a dance party.

Attendees of the convention will need a badge to fully access all activities. Badges can be purchased at the registration area of the convention center for $55. More information on convention policies, hours, and events is available via OMG!con’s website as well as a mobile app.