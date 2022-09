OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Municipal Utilities (OMU) confirmed there was an outage in parts of Owensboro.

OMU announced on social media that about 2,050 customers were without power in the northern part of Owensboro. Officials say crews worked to restore power.

As of about 1:20 p.m., OMU says power has been restored to those affected by this afternoon’s outage.