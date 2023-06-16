HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he purposely backed his vehicle into another car multiple times and then hit it multiple times with a baseball bat while three children watched from inside the car.

According to an affidavit, officers were dispatched to a fight in progress at the intersection of Columbia Street and Evans Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. The victim told police that a driver, later identified as Adrian Mack, 24, pulled up beside her car and began yelling at her on Columbia Street. The victim also told police that Mack tried to run her off the road.

The victim said she stopped her vehicle, but Mack placed his vehicle into reverse and backed into the front left side bumper of her car. A passenger in the victim’s car told authorities Mack backed into the front of their bumper “about three times”.

Authorities say the victim grabbed a baseball bat to defend herself, but Mack got out of his car and took the bat from her and began jumping up and down on the victim’s car. The passenger of the victim’s car was able to retrieve the bat, but Mack allegedly punched him in the mouth. An eye witness told police she also saw Mack push the female victim down.

Police say three children were inside the car during the incident.

Authorities say Mack fled the scene, but officers were able to locate him and take him to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center, where he is currently being held without bond. Mack was charged with the following: