One arrested for burglary, other suspected still unidentified

POWDERLY, Ky (WEHT) One of two suspects seen running from a home that had reportedly just been burglarized has been arrested.

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office says Billy Gibson, 38, has been arrested and charged with burglary 3rd degree.

On April 11, two suspects were seen running from a home in Powderly. One was wearing camouflage, the other was dressed in all black.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other thefts, you’re asked to contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff Office at 270-338-3345 or Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: