HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Henderson and its contractor Hazex Construction have temporarily closed one block of North Adams Street between First Street and Second Street to thru traffic.

Officials say the closure is for safety reasons due to the demolition of the remaining structure at the former IBT church complex. Officials also note that overhead communications lines must be rerouted across North Adams Street.

The city of Henderson says demolition was timed to take place while Holy Name School closed for Fall Break.

Officials say an alternate plan for traffic flow off of North Adams Street exiting Holy Name School will be implemented starting October 17 as site work continues in preparation for future construction of a new fire station.