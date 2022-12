HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson County Coroner’s Office has confirmed that one person is dead following an accidental shooting in the parking lot of River City Pawn.

According to the coroner, someone purchased a gun inside the pawn shop and loaded it in the parking lot. While handing the gun to someone else, the gun went off and killed one of them.

At this time, the identity of the person shot is not known. We will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.