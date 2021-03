DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — A Washington, Indiana man is dead after an early morning car accident near Holland.

According to Indiana State Police, a semi was traveling south on State Road 161 just before 2:30 a.m. when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and hit several trees.

The driver, James Burchell Jr., 45, of Washington died. Troopers say he was the only one in the vehicle.

(This story was originally published on March 31, 2021)