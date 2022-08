EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – One person has died after an early morning shooting in Evansville Tuesday.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 600 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Not much information is available at this time, but we do know the male victim died at the scene.

Police say there are currently no suspects and no witnesses were on the scene.

Authorities are still piecing together what led up to the deadly shooting.