One dead after Friday night Owensboro crash

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- The Owensboro Police Department says the driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle accident Friday night has died from their injuries.

Police initially responded to the accident on the 4400 block of Medley Road around 11:30 P.M. Friday night. Two other people in the car were taken to a local hospital with “minor injuries.”

The accident remains under investigation. Neither the driver nor the passengers have been publicly identified.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 11, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS