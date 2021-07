HENDERSON CO, Ky (WEHT) – One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Henderson County Tuesday night.

Officials say they were called to the scene at KY 136W near Ranch Rd around 7:30 p.m. where the driver of the motorcycle had to be removed from a creek. First responders provided first aid before the individual was flown to an Evansville hospital, where he was pronounced dead just before 10 p.m.

Authorities are withholding his name until the family is notified.