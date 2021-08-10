One dead after motorcycle crash in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one person dead on Tuesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a collision at approximately 10:40 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 54 West and Hawesville Road in Fordsville. According to police, a food delivery truck had turned into the pathway of a westbound motorcycle. The operator of the motorcycle was identified as 48-year-old Phillip Adam Hall of Fordsville. Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still ongoing.

