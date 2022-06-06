HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 73-year-old Henderson man died over the weekend after he crashed his motorcycle outside city limits, deputies say.

According to a Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Richard Powell was traveling along Highway 1299 Sunday near Robards when he wrecked his motorcycle. Officials say EMS transported him to Deaconess Henderson where later passed from his injuries.

Law enforcement officials believe Powell was the only one involved in the fatal accident. Deputies say they worked the scene with Henderson City and County Rescue, Deaconess AMR, Cairo Fire Department and the Robards Fire Department/