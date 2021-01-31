One dead after single-vehicle accident on Old State Road 66

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – One person is dead after an accident on Old State Road 66 Sunday. That’s according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the accident happened around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Old SR 66 and S. Lerch Road.

Deputies say the driver of a truck was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

Deputies say he was driving at a high rate of speed, lost control, and hit two trees.

We’re told the driver, 32-year-old Jared Roberts, was sent to St. Vincent in Evansville and was pronounced dead.

(This story was originally published on January 31, 2021)