One dead after single-vehicle crash in Posey County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash Police Lights

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mount Vernon man died Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle motorycle accident in Mount Vernon.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says John Eric Owen Jr, 30, was traveling north on Bonebank Road when he missed a curve, left the road and hit a ditch and later a tree.

Owen died at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning.

Latham says Owen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories