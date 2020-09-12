One dead after single-vehicle crash in Posey County

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A Mount Vernon man died Saturday afternoon after a single-vehicle motorycle accident in Mount Vernon.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says John Eric Owen Jr, 30, was traveling north on Bonebank Road when he missed a curve, left the road and hit a ditch and later a tree.

Owen died at the scene.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning.

Latham says Owen was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

(This story was originally published on September 12, 2020)