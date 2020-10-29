One dead after SR 57 crash in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – One person died after a crash on State Road 57 between E. Boonville New Harmony Rd. and Kansas Rd. on Thursday at 2:40 p.m.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a Ford Explorer driven by a 62-year-old woman and a Jeep Compass driven by a teenage girl collided. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says the teen died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says a preliminary investigation indicated the Jeep driven by the teen was traveling south on S.R. 57 before crossing the center line. The Ford was heading north when it crested a hill when it encountered h the Jeep which was skidding sideways on wet asphalt. The passenger side of the Jeep collided with the front of the Ford.

The 62-year-old womanw as taken to the hospital for treatment. The crash will remain under investigation pending toxicology results. Deputies do not believe that drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision.

The name of the deceased teen will be released by the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office.

(This story was originally published on October 29, 2020)

