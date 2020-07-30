One Dead In Accident on Lynch Road

Evansville, Ind (WEHT) _ Dogs may be to blame for a morning accident in Evansville that killed one person.

The Evansville Police Department says one person was taken to the hospital and another person died at the scene of a 2 vehicle collision on Lynch Road near Maxx Road. The accident occurred just before 5:30. Investigators say the driver who survived the crash had multiple dogs in the vehicle, and the dogs may have distracted the driver, which caused the accident.

No names have been released.

